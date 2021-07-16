NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $182.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $162.48 and last traded at $162.03, with a volume of 20762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.59.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $2,428,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,118 shares of company stock worth $61,655,150. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

