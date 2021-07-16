NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price (up from $0.90) on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NIOBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 131,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.65.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

