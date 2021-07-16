nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

nLIGHT stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

