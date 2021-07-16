NN Group’s (NNGRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on NN Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

