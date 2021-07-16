Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,396,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,074,931.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,752 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,917. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEDP opened at $182.15 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.16 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

