Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 8,704 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $107.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,646.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

