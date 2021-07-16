Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $2,416,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $274,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 114,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,783,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

