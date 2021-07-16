Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

