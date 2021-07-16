Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $952,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock worth $25,141,311 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

