Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCPH opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

