Nord/LB Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €23.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

Grand City Properties stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €22.46 ($26.42). The company had a trading volume of 255,991 shares. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.84.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

