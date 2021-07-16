Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 69.1% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $153.59 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

