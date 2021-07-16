Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $52.77 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.