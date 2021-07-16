Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.19 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

