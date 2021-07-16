Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

