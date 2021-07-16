Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $376.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.28.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.