Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,031 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

