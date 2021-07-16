Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UDR by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 263.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

