Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.99. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

