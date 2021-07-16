Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier Purchases 2,000 Shares

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.
OTCMKTS:NECB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.62. 113,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,042. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.