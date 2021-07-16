Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier Purchases 2,000 Shares

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

OTCMKTS:NECB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.62. 113,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,042. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

