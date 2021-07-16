Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,780 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIP. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

