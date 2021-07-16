Northern Trust Corp Buys 111,818 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.