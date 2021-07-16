Northern Trust Corp Has $8.31 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Leslie’s worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 over the last 90 days.

LESL opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

