Northern Trust Corp Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

