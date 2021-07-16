Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,192 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Interface were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.