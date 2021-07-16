Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $27,950.00.

Shares of NWPX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,201. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

