Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,016,400 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 3,520,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWARF. SEB Equities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NWARF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 221,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,608. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

