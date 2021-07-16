Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Jul 16th, 2021

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,016,400 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 3,520,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWARF. SEB Equities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NWARF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 221,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,608. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

