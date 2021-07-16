Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 89.0% in June

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 166,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,803 shares of company stock worth $1,915,602. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

NWFL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,880. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $205.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.