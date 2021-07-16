NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.39 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. NOV has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

