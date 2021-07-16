Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

