Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 10,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,253. The company has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

