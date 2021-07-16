Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.71. 15,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 37,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.