Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $67,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.16 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.