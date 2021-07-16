Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 65,186 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Black Hills worth $63,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

