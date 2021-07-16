Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $61,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $219,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NSA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.