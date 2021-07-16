Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $62,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,976,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $195.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

