Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,759,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $55,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

