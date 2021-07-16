Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $59,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

