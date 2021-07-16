Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $58,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $37,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $37,204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

