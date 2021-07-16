Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,593 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,593 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $66,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $181.00. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

