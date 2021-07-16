Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 395,541 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $58,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

SRC stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

