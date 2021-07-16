Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,513 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 77,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $56,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

