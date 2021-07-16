Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $65,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $241.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

