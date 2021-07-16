Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 70.9% in June

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 49,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.