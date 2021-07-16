Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 70.9% in June

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 49,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

