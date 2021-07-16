NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$835.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.22.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. Analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.