NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NVEE opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,470 shares of company stock worth $6,184,130 in the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

