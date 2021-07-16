NVIDIA Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 20th (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA stock opened at $758.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $391.08 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $472.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.37.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.