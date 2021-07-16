Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $41.83 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,020,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up about 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $41,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,739. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

