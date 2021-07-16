Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 176,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,352. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

