Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OLK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. 9,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,082. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.